हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan wedding: Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity to congratulate newlyweds

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and other members of cricket fraternity congratulated newly-wed couple Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan for their new innings in life.

Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan wedding: Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity to congratulate newlyweds
Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot with Sanjana Ganesan (Source: Twitter)

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Monday (March 15) got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. The couple got married in a traditional gurudwara wedding, which was a close-knit affair as the couple wanted to keep the affair a secret and stay away from any media glare. Reportedly, only 20 guests were allowed for the event.

Notably, Bumrah took to Twitter to share the pics of the marriage while expressing how happy he is as he embarks upon this new journey.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course,” Bumrah said.

“Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,” the pacer added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and other members of cricket fraternity congratulated the newly-wed couple on social media.

Wishes pour in for Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bumrah was released from India’s Test squad earlier this month ahead of the fourth and final Test match against England in Ahmedabad. BCCI confimed that the pacer had asked to be released due to ‘personal reasons’. Ever since Bumrah was released from the squad, speculations over his wedding surfaced on social media.

The 27-year-old pacer is now expected to make his comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season which will be played entirely in India and is scheduled to begin from April 9.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BumrahJasprit BumrahVirat KohliSanjana Ganesan
Next
Story

Jasprit Bumrah says THIS after marrying Sanjana Ganesan

Must Watch

PT11M40S

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses public meeting in West Bengal's Ranibandh