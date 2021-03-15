Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan wedding: Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity to congratulate newlyweds

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Monday (March 15) got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. The couple got married in a traditional gurudwara wedding, which was a close-knit affair as the couple wanted to keep the affair a secret and stay away from any media glare. Reportedly, only 20 guests were allowed for the event.

Notably, Bumrah took to Twitter to share the pics of the marriage while expressing how happy he is as he embarks upon this new journey.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course,” Bumrah said.

“Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,” the pacer added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and other members of cricket fraternity congratulated the newly-wed couple on social media.

Many congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 and sanjana !! May this bond be a lifetime of happiness god bless you lovely couple — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2021

Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness. https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan!

Wishing you guys the very best as you begin this special journey together https://t.co/BiG51d7Z6h — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan Wishing you happiness and health together — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan Wishing you two a happy married life https://t.co/BM6vxKbEwH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 15, 2021

Congratulations to the lovely couple. Best wishes to both of you. @SanjanaGanesan @Jaspritbumrah93 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 15, 2021

Congratulations to these two @Jaspritbumrah93 you are a very lucky man as @SanjanaGanesan is an absolute ripper as a person, a laugh a minute and a genuine person. pic.twitter.com/EWOnI5gqPs — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 15, 2021

Bumrah was released from India’s Test squad earlier this month ahead of the fourth and final Test match against England in Ahmedabad. BCCI confimed that the pacer had asked to be released due to ‘personal reasons’. Ever since Bumrah was released from the squad, speculations over his wedding surfaced on social media.

The 27-year-old pacer is now expected to make his comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season which will be played entirely in India and is scheduled to begin from April 9.