BCCI Provides Big Update On Jasrit Bumrah And Shreyas Iyer's Injury, Rehab

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently gave an update on the condition of two of India's top cricketers, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer. Bumrah, one of India's premier fast bowlers, had been out of action since October 2022 due to a back injury. However, he recently underwent a successful surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, and according to the BCCI's latest update, he is now pain-free. After the surgery, Bumrah has been advised to undergo six weeks of rehab. He started his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on 14 April.

_ NEWS _



Medical Update: Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer



Details _ #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/LKYAQi5SIn — BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2023

The BCCI also updated on the condition of Shreyas Iyer, a prolific Indian batter, who had to withdraw from the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a recurring lower back problem. According to the BCCI statement, Iyer will undergo surgery next week, and he will remain under the surgeon's care for two weeks before returning to the NCA for rehabilitation.

"Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday. Mr Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," BCCI's release read.

Both Bumrah and Iyer are crucial players for the Indian cricket team, and their injuries have been a cause of concern for the BCCI and Indian cricket fans. However, the latest updates on their conditions are positive, and it is expected that they will make a full recovery and return to the field soon. The BCCI will likely monitor their progress closely and provide regular updates to keep the fans informed.