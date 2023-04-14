topStoriesenglish2594970
Harry Brook Hits First Century Of IPL 2023 In SRH vs KKR Game, Twitter Reacts

In addition to Brook's stellar performance, Aiden Markram, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, contributed a quickfire fifty to the total.

In an electrifying match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Harry Brook of Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed an unbeaten century to become the first player to do so in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Brook's knock of 100 runs came off just 55 balls and set the tone for an imposing total at the Eden Gardens on Friday. He wasted no time in unleashing his attacking prowess from the very first ball, and despite struggling with spin in the past, he managed to overcome the challenge and achieve his milestone.

Reflecting on his innings, Brook shared, "I've had a bit of trouble with spin, but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So middle overs wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting. It is a belter of a pitch, we need to bowl our lengths rightly and take wickets. We still got a job to do. My girlfriend is here but the rest of my family have just left, I'm sure they'll all be very happy for me."

In addition to Brook's stellar performance, Aiden Markram, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, contributed a quickfire fifty to the total. His 50 runs came off just 26 balls and helped propel the team to a massive total of 228/4. Youngster Abhishek Sharma also played a vital role in the innings with a rapid-fire knock of 32 runs in just 17 deliveries. For Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell claimed three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy took one.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting lineup proved too strong for the Kolkata Knight Riders, and they will now look to defend their imposing total in the second innings. With a strong team effort, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to continue their winning run in the IPL 2023 season.

