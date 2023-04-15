Jasprit Bumrah To Recover Before ODI World Cup 2023? BCCI Optimistic About India Pacer's Return to Full Fitness

Jasprit Bumrah, the fast bowler for the Mumbai Indians and the Indian national cricket team, is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for a back injury in New Zealand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is optimistic about Bumrah's full recovery in time for the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held in India from October 5th to November 11th.

_ NEWS _



Medical Update: Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer



Details _ #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/LKYAQi5SIn April 15, 2023

“His back is in a fragile state right now. Besides, last time Bumrah’s return was hastened. Since he hadn’t fully recovered, he had discomfort while bowling on his return. This time, we are more conservative as a wrong call might even result in a career-threatening injury,” said a BCCI official to Indian Express.

BCCI provided an update on Bumrah's condition, stating that his surgery was successful and that he is pain-free. The specialist who performed the operation advised Bumrah to begin rehab six weeks after the surgery, and he has since commenced his rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in India.

“It is difficult to set a return date. Once he recovers from surgery, he will undergo rehab and only when the rehab ends we will know when he can come back,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport earlier.

Bumrah has not played for India since October 2022, missing the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to his back injury. The BCCI rushed him back for the Sri Lanka series, but he suffered a setback and had to miss the IPL 2023, the World Test Championship, and the Asia Cup 2023. The 30-year-old's progress will be closely monitored by NCA physios and doctors, with former cricketer VVS Laxman overseeing the same.

There is no confirmation on when Bumrah will return to the nets, but sources suggest that he will need at least six months to be fully fit. The BCCI is in no rush to bring him back and will provide him with ample time to rehabilitate before the 50-over World Cup. Bumrah may be fit by September and could play a few practice matches to prove his fitness.

BCCI is optimistic about Bumrah's recovery and is taking a cautious approach to ensure that he is fully fit before he returns to the cricket field. With the ODI World Cup 2023 being held in India, Bumrah's return will be crucial for India's chances of lifting the trophy.