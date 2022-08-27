NewsCricket
Jasprit Bumrah uploads adorable picture with wife Sanjana Ganesan ahead India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash

Bumrah shared an adorable post with wife Sanjana, checkout the picture here

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is missing out on the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury but he's making sure to make the most of his time with family during his road to recovery. The right-arm paceman is currently working on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is putting in some serious work to get back into full fitness as soon as possible. A few days earlier he posted a video of his training session as well. He recently shared an adorable picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, in which the couple can be seen looking at each other.

Team India are set to begin their Asia Cup title defence with a much-awaited high-voltage clash against Pakistan on August 28. However, the Men in Blue will be without their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah in this encounter, who is missing out on the major tournament due to an injury in his back. The right-arm paceman is currently working on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is putting in some serious work to get back into full fitness as soon as possible.

On Tuesday (August 23), Jasprit Bumrah posted video on his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen working on his recovery at the NCA. The fast bowler was seen jumping hurdles and throwing the ball.

Checkout Bumrah's post with his wife...

"Mirror before us, but I only see you," wrote Bumrah adding a heart emoji on the post.

