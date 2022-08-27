India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is missing out on the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury but he's making sure to make the most of his time with family during his road to recovery. The right-arm paceman is currently working on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is putting in some serious work to get back into full fitness as soon as possible. A few days earlier he posted a video of his training session as well. He recently shared an adorable picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, in which the couple can be seen looking at each other.

On Tuesday (August 23), Jasprit Bumrah posted video on his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen working on his recovery at the NCA. The fast bowler was seen jumping hurdles and throwing the ball.

Checkout Bumrah's post with his wife...

Mirror before us, but I only see you pic.twitter.com/36Xly0Ww5S — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 27, 2022

"Mirror before us, but I only see you," wrote Bumrah adding a heart emoji on the post.