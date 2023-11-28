India and Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Jasprit Bumrah posted a cryptic Instagram story which has caused a stir on social media amid the ongoing IPL trade cum transfer period. Bumrah posted an anonymous quote on his handle that reads as: "Silence is sometimes the best answer." Fans are linking the cryptic Story to Hardik Pandya's return to MI. The feeling on social media among fans is that Bumrah is not happy with Pandya's return or the pacer is on his way out of the Mumbai Indians camp. However, all of this is nothing but rumours.

Some social media folks have started a fake news that Bumrah has unfollowed Mumbai Indians (MI) on Instagram. But the truth is that Bumrah never followed MI at first place. He continues to be following the same number of people on Instagram this week as last week.

One cannot be sure what Bumrah is trying to say here. Since India's defeat in the final, this is the first time Bumrah has posted such an Instagram Story. Bumrah had posted an update on his Instagram feed. It is a photo of him holding his newly-born son Angad in his hands.

That photo is all hearts but the Insta Story is not. There are multiple reactions on it as some fans are saying that Bumrah is either on his way out to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) or Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Check out some of the reactions ignited by Bumrah's latest Insta story:

Jasprit Bumrah never followed Mumbai Indians on Instagram, he never followed BCCI either.



This is another classic case of social media jumping to conclusions without any knowledge or information.



Mumbai Indians was, is and will always be ONE FAMILY @mipaltan _ pic.twitter.com/G9shuQbcBv — Utsav _ (@utsav__45) November 28, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah joining CSK after an apparent rift with MI



Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah opening the bowling together for uspic.twitter.com/Go10L0ywPt — Bakri Player (@91_of_79) November 28, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah unfollowed Mumbai Indians after the cryptic story pic.twitter.com/Rdwgt9qbXz — Div_ (@div_yumm) November 28, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah coming back to his fav team RCB, who says no? pic.twitter.com/EKVHcjD6tQ November 28, 2023

Bumrah had a fabulous World Cup 2023 wherein he picked 20 wickets. He played in all matches, producing great results for Team India. Bumrah had returned to international cricket after a long break of a year after recovering from back injury. He also missed the entire 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Bumrah is fit now and looks set to play for MI in IPL 2024.

If Bumrah's past Instagram updates and Stories are to go by, he often places such quotes in his Story to shut out the outside noise. Cricketers go through a lot of criticism and abuses in their careers. Bumrah's Story could be an answer to the trolls who are blaming him as one of the reasons to not win World Cup. Bumrah had taken two wickets in the World Cup final.