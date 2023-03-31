topStoriesenglish2589808
Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement Announced, Mumbai Indians Sign Sandeep Warrier Ahead Of IPL 2023

Sandeep will join the Mumbai Indians squad before their opening match of the IPL 2023 season against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Mumbai Indians have roped in Sandeep Warrier, a seasoned right-arm fast bowler, as a substitute player for Jasprit Bumrah. With more than 200 matches under his belt in the domestic circuit, including 69 T20 games, Sandeep has taken a total of 362 wickets across formats in his career so far. He made his debut for India in 2021, showcasing his skills and ability to perform at the highest level. Sandeep will join the Mumbai Indians squad before their opening match of the IPL 2023 season against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

