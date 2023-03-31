Virat Kohli Was Using Long English Words: Sarfaraz Ahmed Recalls Iconic 'My Answer Also Same' Moment From ICC World Cup 2019

Former Pakistan cricket team captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has opened up about his viral statement during the 2019 World Cup in England, where he replied to Virat Kohli's long answer with "My answer also same, nothing different." This iconic statement became an instant hit on social media and continues to be a popular meme template. Sarfaraz revealed that the incident occurred during a captain's meet before the ICC event. Both he and Kohli were asked about the hype surrounding an India-Pakistan fixture. Kohli had given a lengthy response, explaining how players handle the anticipation. In response, Sarfaraz had given his famous one-liner.

Life is too short just say my answer also same and move on__ pic.twitter.com/PaYZ3XKr4h — ______. (@ShlokaTweets) November 17, 2022

Recalling the moment, Sarfaraz stated that Kohli had given a very long answer, and he was waiting for him to stop. "When we asked about the hype surrounding an India vs Pakistan match and how we react when people ask us for tickets, I said you can ask Virat first. I told him brother, why don't you answer first? And Virat just started and went on. The PC was in England. I looked at him and was like 'Bhai kab rukega? (When will he stop?'). He kept using long words in English, and all I could think of at that moment was 'Who is going to translate all of this?'. I kept listening and said 'Same answer.' I thought this is a simple question, but Virat gave such a long answer," Sarfaraz said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

Sarfaraz further explained that while India-Pakistan matches are always highly anticipated, for players, it is just another game that they need to win as a team. The pressure is there, but once they step onto the field, it's all about executing their skills to the best of their potential. The atmosphere in the stadium may be different, but at the end of the day, it's just a game of cricket.

During the same World Cup, Sarfaraz had created another viral meme when he was caught yawning on the field. The India-Pakistan match during the event saw India thrash Pakistan by a huge margin of 89 runs, with Rohit Sharma scoring a century, and both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scoring half-centuries.

Sarfaraz's statement may have been brief, but it has certainly left a lasting impact. It highlights the professionalism of players and how they approach the game. It also shows that even though the hype surrounding India-Pakistan matches is enormous, players try to treat it like any other game and focus on performing to the best of their ability.