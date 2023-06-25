Javed Miandad Tells Babar Azam-Led Pakistan To Boycott ODI World Cup In India, Says 'Take A Strong Stand Now'

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad reiterated his stand on the ongoing tussle between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the schedule of ODI World Cup among other things. It all started with the BCCI not sending a team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. It was due to a security concern. Pakistand, despite being the initial hosts of the tournament, will host only four matches of the tournament as a hybrid model has been decided to organise it. Sri Lanka are the co-host. Since the day BCCI president released the statement in media that India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, the PCB officals have been in anger. From Ramiz Raja to Najam Sethi, presidents of the board have tried their best to get other members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on their side but all such attempts have been futile.

In reply to India not going to Pakistan, PCB had warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they too will not travel to India if the venue of the Asian tournament is shifted. As per a new report, even Pakistan government is 'observing and evaluating' Pakistan's World Cup participation. The Pakistani cricket community, including Miandad, is angry over the turn of events. Miandad wants PCB to boycott the World Cup to send a strong message to ICC and BCCI.



In a long twitter post, Miandad slammed the Indian cricket board and said 'India can go to hell'. He stated that it is India's turn to tour Pakistan but they never respond 'similarly;.

"Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond similarly. Pakistan cricket is bigger, we are still producing quality players. India can go to hell. I don't think even if we don't go to India, it will make any difference to us," write Miandad.

The Pakistan cricket legend urged the board members to take a strong stand against BCCI's unwillingness to come to Pakistan for a game of cricket. "I always say one can't choose its neighbours, so it is better to live by cooperating with each other. And I have always said cricket is a sport which brings people closer to each other and can remove misunderstandings and grievances between countries. It was on the cards that they would again not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup so it is time we also take a strong stand now," he wrote.