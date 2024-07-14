Advertisement
Jay Shah Instructs BCCI To Release Rs 1 Crore For Anshuman Gaekwad's Treatment

The 71-year-old Anshuman Gaekwad is a former Indian cricketer and a two-time coach of the Indian cricket team.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 05:07 PM IST|Source: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah has instructed the BCCI to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to former India cricketer and head coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer. Shah also spoke to Gaekwad's family to take stock of the situation and extend support, as per the BCCI Apex Council statement.

"The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for his quick recovery. The Indian Cricket Board will continue to monitor Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," added the statement. (Ready To Donate His Own Pension, Kapil Dev Writes To BCCI To Help Ailing Anshuman Gaekwad)

The 71-year-old is a former Indian cricketer and a two-time coach of the Indian cricket team. He is known for his powers of concentration and has featured for India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs. Gaekwad made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974.

