Board of Control for Cricket in India

Jay Shah picks two wickets as BCCI Secretary's XI beat Sourav Ganguly's BCCI President's XI by 28 runs

Sourav Ganguly made 53 not out but his team was restricted to 100/4 in 12 overs.

Jay Shah picks two wickets as BCCI Secretary&#039;s XI beat Sourav Ganguly&#039;s BCCI President&#039;s XI by 28 runs

Ahmedabad: Former Indian skipper and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's unbeaten half-century went in vain as his BCCI President's XI lost to Jay Shah-led BCCI Secretary's XI by 28 runs in a friendly match at the Motera Stadium on Wednesday (December 23, 2020).

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah also scalped two wickets to make sure his team wins the match organised by the BCCI a day before its annual general body meeting on Thursday.

While batting first, the BCCI Secretary's XI put 128/3 on board in 12 overs with the help of former Indian cricketer Jaydev Shah's 38 and ex-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's quickfire 37 off 22 balls.  

In reply, Ganguly made 53 not out but his team was restricted to 100/4 in 12 overs.

Brief scores:

BCCI Secretary's XI: 128/3 in 12 overs (Jaydev Shah 38, Mohammad Azharuddin 37; Mrinal Oza 1/13) beat BCCI President's XI 100/4 in 12 overs (Sourav Ganguly 53 not out, Shreejeet Nair 10; Jay Shah 2/39) by 28 runs

(With inputs from agencies)

