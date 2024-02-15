BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the name of Rohit Sharma as captain of Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 which is to be played in West Indies and USA from June. Speaking at the event in Rajkot, Shah said that we are confident that India will win the T20 World Cup under the leadership of Rohit, ending the mystery over the captaincy in the shortest format of the game. There had been confusion among fans regarding T20I captaincy as Hardik Pandya had led the side for more than a year before Rohit was again given the responsibility for the Afghanistan T20Is.

Shah also sent a warning to all centrally contracted players that they need to play red-ball domestic cricket to be considered for selection in the national team. Shah said,"They have been informed on phone already and I’m going to write letters as well that if your chairman of selectors, your coach and your captain are asking for it then you will have to play red-ball cricket."

Shah however also mentioned that decision on which players must play red-ball tournament and which should not will be taken after talking to National Cricket Academy (NCA). Shah added the board will not tolerate any other tantrums from the young players who are fit. This could be an indirect message to Ishan Kishan who took a break from international cricket midway through an overseas tour and then skipped Ranji Trophy 2024 matches to prep for next season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

"Whatever advice we get from the NCA — say suppose somebody’s body is not able to handle both white-ball and red-ball cricket — so we do not want to impose anything in that regard. (It applies to) whoever is fit and young — we are not going to tolerate any other tantrums. This message is for all centrally contracted players,” Shah said.

“Everyone will have to play, otherwise, the chairman of the selection committee has given me his suggestions and I am going to give him a free hand to let him take his own calls freely,” he added.

The BCCI secretary also opened up on star batter Virat Kohli deciding to miss the whole Test series vs England due to personal reasons. Kohli has received lashback from a section of fans for not skipping the Tests. But Shah said that the board understands the senior cricketer's decision to spend time with family. "If somebody is asking for a personal leave in 15 years then it is his right to ask for it. Virat is not that kind of a player that he would ask for a leave without any reason. We must back and trust our players," said Shah.