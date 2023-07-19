Jemimah Rodrigues' Record-Breaking Allround Performance Help India Beat Bangladesh By 108 Runs, Series Level At 1-1

In a thrilling encounter, India Women put up a stellar show to level the series against Bangladesh Women, thanks to an outstanding all-round performance by Jemimah Rodrigues. The young cricketer became the FIRST Indian to score 50+ runs and take 4+ wickets in a single women's ODI match. Her heroics with both bat and ball ensured India's victory by a massive margin of 108 runs.

Jemimah's Impactful Batting Display

Just unbelievable @JemiRodrigues

3.1 over 3 Runs and 4 wickets, Jemimah Rodrigues allrounder era ___ pic.twitter.com/DW4uuSEkoB — Akash (@im_akash196) July 19, 2023

In the second ODI, India Women won the toss and decided to bat first. Opening the innings, Smriti Mandhana laid a solid foundation with her 36 runs off 58 balls, setting the stage for Jemimah Rodrigues to showcase her brilliance. Rodrigues exhibited exceptional batting skills, smashing an impressive 86 runs off just 78 deliveries. Her innings was laced with 9 boundaries, demonstrating her ability to find gaps and time her shots to perfection.

As the partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur flourished, India Women gained momentum. Despite facing some early challenges, Jemimah remained composed and focused on rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. Her astute understanding of the game allowed her to adapt to the pitch conditions and play sensibly until the end. This partnership played a crucial role in India posting a competitive total of 228 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Jemimah's Magical Bowling Performance

With a challenging target to defend, India Women took to the field with determination. As an exceptional all-rounder, Jemimah Rodrigues' spell with the ball proved to be a game-changer. Capturing the opposition's top order, she bagged an impressive 4 wickets, conceding just 3 runs in her 3.1 overs. Her bowling variations and accuracy baffled the Bangladeshi batters, preventing them from building any substantial partnerships.

Jemimah's dismissal of key players tilted the game in India's favour, and her bowling performance was nothing short of extraordinary. Her spell dismantled the Bangladeshi batting line-up and triggered a collapse that saw them lose their last 7 wickets for a mere 14 runs. This astounding display of bowling prowess earned her the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

India Women's Overall Dominance

Apart from Jemimah's stellar show, there were notable contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a patient 52 runs, and Harleen Deol, who provided valuable support with her 25 runs. However, it was Jemimah's exceptional form that stole the limelight and powered India Women to a dominant position in the match.

The Indian bowlers complemented Jemimah's brilliance, with Devika Vaidya's three crucial wickets and Sneh Rana's economical spell. Bangladesh Women struggled to cope with India's relentless bowling attack and eventually managed to score only 120 runs, falling short of the target by 108 runs.

The Series Decider Beckons

With the series now level at 1-1, the decider promises to be a nail-biting clash between the two teams. Jemimah Rodrigues' extraordinary performance has bolstered India's confidence, but Bangladesh will be eager to bounce back stronger in the final ODI.

The teams will head into the crucial encounter on Saturday, where India will aim to carry their momentum forward, and Bangladesh will look to overcome their shortcomings from this match. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the thrilling finale to see who emerges victorious in this enthralling contest.