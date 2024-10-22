Indian women’s cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues has found herself in controversy due to her father. According to reports, her father booked sections of the Khar Gymkhana Club in Mumbai and allegedly facilitated religious conversions. As a result, Jemimah Rodrigues' membership at Khar Gymkhana, one of the city's oldest clubs, has been revoked. This action was taken after club members raised objections to Jemimah's father, Ivan Rodrigues, using the premises for 'religious activities.'

Shiv Malhotra, Managing committee member of Khar Gymkhana, praised Jemimah Rodrigues for her performance but said that privileges can't be misused. "As far as her membership is concerned absolutely she is the pride of the country. We wish her well and wish she brings more accolades to the country. There is no issue about that. The membership was given to her...The privilege was misused by her father using her membership and booking the presidential hall. The booking was for 1.5 years our members were not getting the space...To misuse that privilege is an issue," said Malhotra.

Madhvi Ashar, Vice President Khar Gymkhana, said, "When the motion came up for hearing and when it was explained to the members, our President was charing the meeting the house was really upset to hear all this. Spontaneously it happened that her membership should be cancelled..."

As per Khar Gymkhana's bylaws, Rule 4A of the constitution strictly prohibits any religious activities on the premises. It is reported that equipment related to these activities was brought in via tempos on multiple occasions.

On October 20, 2024, members passed a resolution addressing the issue during a general meeting.