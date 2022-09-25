Jhulan Goswami retires: 'Wonderful human being', Pakistan cricketers Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof hail retiring pacer

India's greatest women's bowler ever Jhulan Goswami hung her boots after the conclusion of the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI on Saturday (September 24) after a stellar 20-year career. She took 2 wickets for 30 runs in her 10 overs as India won the game by 16 runs to inflict a 3-0 clean sweep over England for the first time in their own backyard. Jhulan finished on a high, even if she could not finish here back in India. She remains one of the greatest cricketers from the Indian soil to have graced the game. Her career was about her impact, her match-winning spells and her outstanding contribution to Indian cricket. But Jhulan will also be remembered for her demeanour on the cricket field, on how she carried herself on the field, irrespective of wins or losses.

From Indian great Sachin Tendulkar to star batter Virat Kohli, all hailed Jhulan on her outstanding achievement as a cricketer. Virat wrote: "A great servant of Indian cricket. Congratulations on an outstanding career, inspiring so many women to take up the sport. Your grit and aggression always stood out. I wish you the very best."

Sachin thanked Jhulan for her incredible service to the sport over the years. He wrote: "Thank you for everything you’ve done for Indian cricket. Many congratulations on a wonderful career."

Apart from Virat and Sachin, Jhulan got messages from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and secretary Jay Shah as well.

Jhulan also got wishes on her retirement from across the border in Pakistam. Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir had wonderful things to say about Jhulan. She called her a wonderful cricketer and a humand being. "Befitting farewell for a wonderful cricketer and human being. All the best for whatever life brings next for you @JhulanG10."

Current Pakistan women's team captain Bismah Maroof also had a lot to say on Jhulan.

A great bowler, fantastic cricketer and equally amazing person.

