Jimmy Neesham And Glenn Maxwell: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Maxwell. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Glenn Maxwell loses against Jimmy Neesham. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Glenn Maxwell wins against Jimmy Neesham. Glenn Maxwell in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 57. Jimmy Neesham gets a score of 28 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a win for Glenn Maxwell. Glenn Maxwell scored 64 and Jimmy Neesham scored 58 in this category.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Jimmy Neesham has scored 57 points. As for Glenn Maxwell he gets a score of 0 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Jimmy Neesham wins against Glenn Maxwell as Glenn Maxwell scores 0 points. Jimmy Neesham gets 65 in this category.

Youtube Score

In the Youtube category, Jimmy Neesham wins against Glenn Maxwell as Jimmy Neesham gets a score of 64 and Glenn Maxwell also gets a score of 0.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Glenn Maxwell loses against Jimmy Neesham. Glenn Maxwell gets an overall score of 26 points. Jimmy Neesham finishes with 53 points overall.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.