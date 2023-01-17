Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch SA20 2023 in India live on TV and Online? 

Due to their inability to live up to the "Super Kings" expectations, the Joburg Super Kings are currently last in the standings after three games with one win and two losses. Despite participating in three games, none of the batters have been able to score consistently or even surpass the 100-run threshold in SA20. Romario Shepherd also scored 52 runs, while Donovan Ferreira led all scorers with 95 runs. Faf du Plessis has scored 49 runs, but his strike rate, which is currently 92.45, raises some questions.

No bowler has been able to stand out, yet four JSK bowlers have each taken two wickets, which is the most JSK has ever achieved. While Donovan Ferreira, Malusi Siboto, and George Garton each took one wicket, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, and Aaron Phagiso each took two wickets.

Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, are second in the standings with two victories out of two games and have not yet dropped a match in the SA20. With 98 runs in just two games, Will Jacks is the leading scorer in the SA20, including his 92-run knock against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the sixth game. Theunis de Bruyn and James Neesham each scored 61 runs, while Phil Salt scored 78 runs in just two games.

Match Details

SA20, 2023

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, 11th Match

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

9:00 PM

03:30 PM GMT / 05:30 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report - Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals

The Wanderers Stadium will host this game for the first time ever in the ongoing SA20 competition. Despite the fact that this game will take place in the evening, both teams will want to score some runs and put the other team under pressure in the second innings. As a result, a captain will make the decision to bat first at the toss without hesitation.

Predicted Playing XI - Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals

Joburg Super Kings – Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso

Durban Super Giants – Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Waqar Salamkheil

Dream XI - Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals

Wicket-keepers – Phil Salt, Donovan Ferreira (vc)

Batters – Theunis de Bruyn, Will Jacks (c), Janneman Malan

All-rounders – James Neesham, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee

Live Streaming details and channel list - Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals

Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports are the official broadcasters of SA20 2023 and will telecast the tournament in India. Jio Cinema App and website will telecast the live streaming of the tournament in India.