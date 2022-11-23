Joe Root set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad? Akash Chopra says THIS ahead of IPL 2023 Auction - Check

One of the English players seeking an IPL contract in the mini-auction next month will be their Test captain Joe Root. The IPL 2018 mega-auction featured Root but he received no bids from any franchise. Since then, he has not participated in an IPL auction. In the last auction, Root had a base price of Rs 2 crore. According to ESPNcricinfo, Root is aware that he might not find a buyer again and has no expectations. Root plays regularly for the ODI team, and his IPL experience will help him get ready for the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in India.

Since 2019, Root has not played for the T20I match for England. He wasn't a candidate for a position in the England T20 World Cup teams for 2021 and 2022. The Hundred 2022 was his final T20 game appearance. In English league, he represented Trent Rockets.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad should buy Joe Root as they need someone who can lead the side. Here's what Aakash Chopra tweeted -

Root's base price will undoubtedly be a significant factor in whether or not it is possible to place a bid for him in the mini-auction. Other prominent England players who will be in the spotlight at the mini-auction include Ben Stokes and Sam Curran in addition to Root. The most expensive player in the IPL 2017 and 2018 auctions was Stokes. He signed on with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 for a record-breaking amount of Rs 14.50 crore. He was signed by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 for Rs 12.50 crore. He pulled out of the IPL 2022 and skipped the mega auction.

As a result of being signed by Punjab Kings at Rs 7.20 crore, Curran made his IPL debut in 2019. He was acquired by Chennai Super Kings in 2020 for Rs 5.50 crore. He didn't sign up for the IPL mega-auction in 2022. At the IPL 2023 mini-auction, contracts for Stokes and Curran are anticipated to be very lucrative.