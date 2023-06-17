Joe Root's Reverse Sweep Six Sends Shockwaves Through Ashes 2023, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In the first over after Tea on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 series, Joe Root, the 32-year-old English batsman, displayed his skills by executing a remarkable reverse sweep that resulted in a six. Root's batting prowess was instrumental for England during their innings on Day 1, as he scored an impressive 118 runs off just 152 balls.

Anyone know what Rooty had for tea? _



He RAMPS Scott Boland for six! _



We'll have what he's having! _ #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ajXQi3biYK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2023

England Cricket promptly shared a clip of Root's extraordinary reverse sweep on their official Twitter account, commending the English batsman for his exceptional shot. The video garnered widespread acclaim from cricket fans, who couldn't help but applaud Root for yet another magnificent performance. England Cricket's tweet humorously inquired about the contents of Root's tea, playfully suggesting that whatever he consumed had evidently boosted his gameplay.

"Anyone know what Rooty had for tea? He RAMPS Scott Boland for six! We'll have what he's having!" England Cricket humorously captioned the video of Root's shot. During day one of the match, Root exhibited complete control over the Australian bowling attack, showcasing his skills with an incredible reverse sweep right in front of Scott Boland. Boland, who had previously excelled in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India, found himself on the receiving end of Root's powerful shot. The 34-year-old Australian bowler delivered a full-length ball outside off stump, but Root skillfully sent it soaring over the third man boundary for a six.

In the longer format of cricket since 2021, Joe Root has played 62 innings, amassing an impressive 3299 runs with an average of 58.91. His highest score to date is 228 runs, surpassing the 2000-run mark, a feat unmatched by any other batsman in this time period.

After winning the toss, England Cricket Team skipper Ben Stokes elected to bat first. While England lost a few quick wickets, the outstanding partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow rescued the team on Day 1, resulting in a total of 393 runs on the scoreboard before they declared in the 78th over. Stokes had desired a pitch conducive to high scoring, and the Edgbaston pitch fulfilled that wish. Currently, Australia's David Warner and Usman Khawaja are at the crease for the visitors, having accumulated 14 runs from four overs.