Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761022
NewsCricket
CSS

Jofra Archer or Jasprit Bumrah: Who Is More Famous On Social Media?

Check out the social media comparison of two of the best bowlers on the planet- Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jofra Archer or Jasprit Bumrah: Who Is More Famous On Social Media? Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer

Check out the social media comparison of two of the best bowlers on the planet- Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah!  

Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah are two of the best fast bowlers on the planet. They are absolutely lethal and pick up wickets left and right. Upon a comparison of the social media scores of the two bowlers, it turned out to be a close contest as both of them have similar scores with Bumrah just edging out Archer. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.  

Digital Listening Score 

In the first category of digital listening score, Jasprit Bumrah loses out to Jofra Archer by a small margin as in this category Jofra Archer gets a score of  71 and Jasprit Bumrah gets a score of 65. Thus the first category goes to Archer. 

Facebook Score 

In this category the players are judged on the basis of their usage of the social media platform Facebook. In this category, Jofra Archer gets a score of 50 and Jasprit Bumrah beats him with a score of 67. 

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category Jasprit Bumrah scores 65 and Jofra Archer just misses out with one point as he finishes this category on 64. 

X Score 

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category the two bowlers end on a draw as both of them score 65 points in this category. 

Youtube Score

In the final category of Youtube, it is again a draw between the two fast bowlers. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer score 64 points in this category. 

Overall Score 

In terms of overall score, Jasprit Bumrah takes the win against Jofra Archer by a small margin but a win nonetheless. Jasprit Bumrah gets an overall score of 65 and Jofra Archer gets an overall score of 62.  

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

vs

Jasprit Bumrah

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 65
Digital Listening Score65
Facebook Score67
Instagram Score65
X Score65
YouTube Score64

vs

Jofra Archer

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 62
Digital Listening Score71
Facebook Score50
Instagram Score64
X Score65
YouTube Score64
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?