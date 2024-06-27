Jofra Archer or Jasprit Bumrah: Who Is More Famous On Social Media?

Check out the social media comparison of two of the best bowlers on the planet- Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah!

Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah are two of the best fast bowlers on the planet. They are absolutely lethal and pick up wickets left and right. Upon a comparison of the social media scores of the two bowlers, it turned out to be a close contest as both of them have similar scores with Bumrah just edging out Archer. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the first category of digital listening score, Jasprit Bumrah loses out to Jofra Archer by a small margin as in this category Jofra Archer gets a score of 71 and Jasprit Bumrah gets a score of 65. Thus the first category goes to Archer.

Facebook Score

In this category the players are judged on the basis of their usage of the social media platform Facebook. In this category, Jofra Archer gets a score of 50 and Jasprit Bumrah beats him with a score of 67.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category Jasprit Bumrah scores 65 and Jofra Archer just misses out with one point as he finishes this category on 64.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category the two bowlers end on a draw as both of them score 65 points in this category.

Youtube Score

In the final category of Youtube, it is again a draw between the two fast bowlers. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer score 64 points in this category.

Overall Score

In terms of overall score, Jasprit Bumrah takes the win against Jofra Archer by a small margin but a win nonetheless. Jasprit Bumrah gets an overall score of 65 and Jofra Archer gets an overall score of 62.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.