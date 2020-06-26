Jofra Archer to join England squad after testing negative for coronavirus

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is all set to resume training with rest of the national squad at Ageas Bowl after testing negative for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the world.

Except Archer, a total of 29 other players of England's enlarged training squad reached Southampton on Tuesday and kickstarted training on Thursday ahead of the opening Test of the three-match series against West Indies from July 8.

Archer, on the other hand, decided to stay back and underwent an additional COVID-19 test as a precaution on Wednesday after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

However, the 25-year-old pacer travelled to Southampton after returning with negative coronavirus result and is now all set to begin training from Friday onwards, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The England players have been divided into two groups for training, with first half of them attending the moring session and the other half taking part in the afternoon.

Notably, no player or support staff from the two teams have been diagnosed with the pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also said that a total of 702 coronavirus tests had taken place which all came out to be negative.

Meanwhile, ten Pakistani players including Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman due to travel England for three Tests and as many T20Is in August were tested positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan and England are slated to lock horns from July 30 to September 2.