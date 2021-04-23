Jofra Archer to miss IPL 2021, ECB confirms

Rajasthan Royals endured a huge blow on Friday as the franchise's premier pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development on Friday evening and also stated that the bowler will currently remain under assessment.

The ECB said in a statement on Friday that Archer returned to bowling "with higher intensity" this week and it will assess his medical progress along with his county side Sussex.

"Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course," the cricket body said.

Archer now becomes the second England cricketer after Ben Stokes to be ruled out from IPL 2021, with the latter exiting after sustaining a finger injury. Apart from the pair Liam Livingstone also opted out of the Royals camp after bio-bubble fatigue complaints.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are struggling in the current campaign with one win from four matches and are currently placed last on the eight-team points table. They will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Saturday.