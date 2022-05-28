Jos Buttler has 2nd wife in Lara van der Dussen? SA batter’s partner says THIS

Rajasthan Royals' opening batsman Jos Buttler is in form of his life in the ongoing IPL 2022. The English wicket-keeper batsman has scored 824 runs in 16 matches with the help of record-equaling four centuries in the season. The right-hand batsman is holding the Orange Cap after the Qualifier 2 and the next on the list KL Rahul is over 200 runs behind him. It was Buttler's blistering knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore that help RR qualify for the final after 14 years.

Whenever Buttler scores big, the camera turn towards his family members sitting in the stands cheering for him. Many fans have mistaken Lara van der Dussen as the wife of Buttler. Lara is wife of RR's middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen. She is always seen supporting her husband's team from the stands. Buttler married Louise Webber.

Talking on RR's podcast about the confusion, Lara joked that she has adopted Jos as her second husband. “People think I'm Jos' wife. I definitely think it's because I've been in camera quite a few times. And Dhanashree and I cannot control ourselves next to the field as we are quite invested in the cheering. And Jos has been getting 100s as we go along and maybe the excitement has got people thinking probably I'm part of him, so it's quite interesting," Lara told the Royals podcast.

“And Rassie has not played as much in the IPL so I haven't been able to show the same sentiment to him. So I'll just adopt the cheering for Jos for now on and enjoy it," she added.

Rassie was bought by RR for Rs 1 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Rassie bats down the order and has the ability to hit the ball for a six from the word go. Ever since the return of Shimron Hetymer, Rassie has not got the opportunity to display his batting skills. The South African has played just three games this season.

After winning the Qualifier 2, RR will be up against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022 which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Sunday.