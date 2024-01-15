After a resounding 2-0 lead in the ongoing IND vs AFG T20I series, the India cricket team stars, including Tilak Verma, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi, embarked on a spiritual journey to seek blessings at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. The cricketers actively participated in the sacred 'Bhasma Aarti,' a ritual performed between 3:30 AM and 5:30 AM at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Expressing their joy, the players shared with ANI, "It was a pleasure to be here and to take the blessings of Lord Shiva."

Tilak, Sundar, Jitesh and Bishnoi attend 'Bhasma Aarti' performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain.pic.twitter.com/jI7EO0zaNw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2024

Bhasma Aarti: A Unique Tradition

The 'Bhasma Aarti' involves ash offerings and holds significant religious importance. Conducted during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, it is believed that the wishes of the devotees who partake in this ritual are fulfilled. The temple priest, Sanjay Sharma, explained the elaborate ceremonies performed, including a holy bath of Lord Mahakal with Panchamrit.

Cricket Stars' Testimony

The cricket players, seated in the temple's Nandi Hall, expressed their gratitude, stating that it was a pleasure to be present and receive the blessings of Lord Shiva. This spiritual visit came on the heels of their victorious encounter against Afghanistan in Indore.

Cricket Triumph at Holkar Stadium

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube showcased stellar performances as India chased down 173 to secure victory in the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I at Holkar Stadium. Despite an early setback with the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal, along with contributions from Virat Kohli and Dube, led India to a commanding win.

Bhasma Aarti Goes Viral

A video capturing the four cricketers, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, and Jitesh Sharma, participating in the 'Bhasma Aarti' went viral on social media. The unique ritual, symbolizing the transient nature of life, resonated with fans.

Tilak Varma's Challenge

While the cricketing stars soaked in the divine vibes, Tilak Varma faced cricketing challenges. Despite a commendable T20I record, competition within the Indian side, including the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, poses a challenge for him to secure a permanent spot in the playing XI.