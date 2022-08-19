Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has been consistently making runs for India in the only format he plays - the ODIs. He struck a brilliant fifty to continue his good run with the bat in the first ODI vs Zimbabwe taking India to a dominant 10-wicket win on Thursday (August 18). Dhawan is someone who does not feature for India in Tests and T20s. He has not played Tests for a long time, last featuring in the 2018 Test vs England. Speaking to Zee News English, Robin Uthappa said that Dhawan should have got a longer rope with the Test team. Dhawan also does not feature in T20s despite doing well in IPL consistently.

Likewise Cheteshwar Pujara has been fighting hard for his place in the side. He had a terrific country season in red-ball cricket with Sussex where he scored century after century. He has continued his good show in white-ball cricket as well. Pujara has slammed two hundreds on the trot for Sussex, also registering his highest score in One-Dayers with a smashing 174.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has been full of praise for both of these cricket veterans. Kaif wrote on Twitter that Dhawan and Pujara are not playing just for a place in the national side, you need pure love to bat so well and make runs so consistently.

Standing ovation for Pujara. Got out for 174. His best in List A cricket. pic.twitter.com/Wi0cTBOgoX August 14, 2022

"A salute to Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara for their drive and passion. Just securing a place in the side can't motivate to be this consistent. No negativity, no complaint, if I have a bat in hand I will score, that's pure love for the game," said Kaif.

Pujara was dropped from the Test side after a below par performance in the South Africa series. He however, courtesy his good show in country season, made a comeback to the Test side. Dhawan remains cheerful and upbeat about his cricket and life despite several setbacks on cricket field and personal life.