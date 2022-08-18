Shikhar Dhawan shows his 'LOVE BITE' after IND vs ZIM 1st ODI, check here

India opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his good run in the ODIs as he struck another brilliant half-century to guide India to a dominant 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first of the three ODIs on Thursday (August 18) at Harare. He was ably supported by Shubman Gill (82 off 72 balls) to help India chase down the target of 190 with ease. Dhawan stroked a lovely 81 off 113 balls that included 9 fours.

After the match, Dhawan took to Instagram to share his love bite. Don't get startled as yet. The love bite was not a usual one, it was one caused by the cricket ball, in the words of Dhawan. He shared a picture of his left arm in which a lump could be seen and Dhawan called it a 'ball love bite'.

Check out the pic here.

Post the match, Dhawan was all praise for the Indian team for the all-round show they displayed in the 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe. He said that he enjoyed opening the innings and building a partnership with Gill.

"I am enjoying batting with the youngster (Gill) and I feel like a youngster too. I enjoyed the consistency from the West Indies. I knew that once I was set, I would go after the bowlers," Dhawan said.

"I wanted to rotate the strike as well and then plan was to accelerate. My rhythm with Gill has settled nicely. The way he bats and times the ball is lovely to watch. He has shown the consistency in converting fifties into big fifties."

India will play the 2nd ODI vs Zimbabwe on August 20 (Saturday) at the same venue. The third T20 will be played on August 22 (Monday), against at Harare Sports Club.