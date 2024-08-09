Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775962
NewsCricket
MOHAMMED SHAMI

Just When Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Are Struggling To Play Against Spin Mohammed Shami Shares His Video Of Batting In Nets - Watch

Known for his ability to swing matches with the ball, Shami's fluent stroke play and assertive approach against the turning ball in the nets added a new dimension to his repertoire.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Just When Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Are Struggling To Play Against Spin Mohammed Shami Shares His Video Of Batting In Nets - Watch

Mohammed Shami, India's seasoned pace spearhead, is set to stage a remarkable return to international cricket after battling through a challenging period of recovery. Since undergoing surgery for his Achilles tendon post the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami has been diligently rehabilitating to regain full fitness. His journey back to form has been closely watched by fans and experts alike, eagerly awaiting his comeback in the upcoming home season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ________ _____ (@mdshami.11)

Also Read: What Is World Record For Longest Javelin Throw? In Pics

Batting Brilliance in the Nets

Recently, Shami took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his intensive batting practice sessions. The video, accompanied by a caption that teased, "When the bowler picks up a bat, expect the unexpected," underscored his determination to make an impact beyond his renowned bowling prowess. Known for his ability to swing matches with the ball, Shami's fluent stroke play and assertive approach against the turning ball in the nets added a new dimension to his repertoire.

A Glorious Past and Promising Future

Shami's ability to contribute with the bat isn't a novelty. His memorable unbeaten 56-run inning against England at Lord's in 2021 remains etched in cricketing lore, showcasing his ability to step up when it matters most. His return couldn't come at a better time for Team India, especially amidst recent struggles against spin bowling that plagued their performance in Sri Lanka.

Pathway to Redemption: Tests Against Bangladesh

With the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh looming large, Shami's inclusion could prove pivotal for India. Scheduled to commence at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, followed by a match at Green Park in Kanpur on September 27, these fixtures mark a crucial phase for Shami to reaffirm his stature as India's frontline fast bowler.

TAGS

Mohammed ShamiVirat KohliRohit SharmaMohammed Shami comeback newsMohammed Shami batting practiceVirat Kohli spin bowling strugglesRohit Sharma captaincy updateIndia vs. Sri Lanka ODI seriesMohammed Shami Achilles surgery recoveryVirat Kohli recent match performanceRohit Sharma leadership challengesMohammed Shami training videoVirat Kohli batting techniqueRohit Sharma spin bowling weaknessMohammed Shami Instagram updateVirat Kohli cricket newsRohit Sharma team India latestMohammed Shami injury rehabilitationVirat Kohli post-match interviewRohit Sharma T20 World Cup preparationMohammed Shami cricket returnVirat Kohli struggles against spinRohit Sharma batting formMohammed Shami fitness regimeVirat Kohli captaincy pressureRohit Sharma upcoming matchesMohammed Shami batting skillsVirat Kohli match analysisRohit Sharma leadership insightsMohammed Shami net practiceVirat Kohli cricket techniquesRohit Sharma team selectionM
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India