Just When Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Are Struggling To Play Against Spin Mohammed Shami Shares His Video Of Batting In Nets - Watch

Mohammed Shami, India's seasoned pace spearhead, is set to stage a remarkable return to international cricket after battling through a challenging period of recovery. Since undergoing surgery for his Achilles tendon post the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami has been diligently rehabilitating to regain full fitness. His journey back to form has been closely watched by fans and experts alike, eagerly awaiting his comeback in the upcoming home season.

Also Read: What Is World Record For Longest Javelin Throw? In Pics



Batting Brilliance in the Nets



Recently, Shami took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his intensive batting practice sessions. The video, accompanied by a caption that teased, "When the bowler picks up a bat, expect the unexpected," underscored his determination to make an impact beyond his renowned bowling prowess. Known for his ability to swing matches with the ball, Shami's fluent stroke play and assertive approach against the turning ball in the nets added a new dimension to his repertoire.



A Glorious Past and Promising Future



Shami's ability to contribute with the bat isn't a novelty. His memorable unbeaten 56-run inning against England at Lord's in 2021 remains etched in cricketing lore, showcasing his ability to step up when it matters most. His return couldn't come at a better time for Team India, especially amidst recent struggles against spin bowling that plagued their performance in Sri Lanka.



Pathway to Redemption: Tests Against Bangladesh



With the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh looming large, Shami's inclusion could prove pivotal for India. Scheduled to commence at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, followed by a match at Green Park in Kanpur on September 27, these fixtures mark a crucial phase for Shami to reaffirm his stature as India's frontline fast bowler.