Kagiso Rabada And Arshdeep Singh: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada. Check out who scores higher!

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Kagiso Rabada wins against Arshdeep Singh. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.  

Digital Listening Score 

In the category of digital listening score, Kagiso Rabada wins against Arshdeep Singh. Kagiso Rabada in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 50. Arshdeep Singh gets a score of 49 in comparison to his opponent. 

Facebook Score 

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a draw. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada both score 0 in this category. 

Instagram Score 

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Arshdeep Singh has scored 49 points. As for Kagiso Rabada he also gets a score of 66 in the Instagram category. 

X Score 

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Arshdeep Singh loses against Kagiso Rabada as Kagiso Rabada scores 57 points. Arshdeep Singh gets 50 in this category. 

Youtube Score 

In the Youtube category, Arshdeep Singh loses against Kagiso Rabada as Arshdeep Singh gets a score of 0 and Kagiso Rabada gets a score of 74. 

Overall Score 

In the overall score, Kagiso Rabada wins against Arshdeep Singh. Kagiso Rabada gets an overall score of 53 points. Arshdeep Singh  finishes with 34 points overall. 

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

 

 

 

 

 

vs

Kagiso Rabada

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 53
Digital Listening Score50
Facebook Score0
Instagram Score66
X Score57
YouTube Score74

vs

Arshdeep Singh

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 34
Digital Listening Score49
Facebook Score0
Instagram Score49
X Score50
YouTube Score0
