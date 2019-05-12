close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2019

Kagiso Rabada expected to be fit in time for ICC World Cup

South Africa will kickstart their campaign at the 2019 ICC World Cup against England on May 30.

Kagiso Rabada expected to be fit in time for ICC World Cup
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has expressed hope that their injured pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada would be fully fit in time for 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. 

Rabada had earlier raised concerns about his presence in the mega event after being called back mid-way during his campaign with Delhi in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a stiff back.

However, South Africa's team doctor Mohammed Moosajee allayed fears that Rabada would miss the marquee event. 

“With KG‚ we are extra cautious because of two reasons.He had a back issue that kept him out of the game for a protracted amount of time," Moosajee said. 

The Proteas team manager further said that Rabada is a very crucial member of the squad and, therefore, they are managing his rehab and his return very carefully. 

“Secondly‚ there’s his importance in the squad‚ so we’re managing his rehab and his return to play very carefully.The anticipated recovery period for KG’s injury is two to three weeks and we are hopeful he’ll make a full recovery to be part of the World Cup squad," Moosajee added. 

South Africa will kickstart their campaign at the 2019 ICC World Cup against England on May 30. 

Tags:
IPL 2019ICC World CupCricket World CupCricketEngland
Next
Story

IPL: Chennai's Imran Tahir pips Delhi's Kagiso Rabada to claim Purple Cap

Must Watch

PT12M23S

Watch: Top 25 visuals of 6th Phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019