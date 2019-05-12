Kagiso Rabada expected to be fit in time for ICC World Cup

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has expressed hope that their injured pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada would be fully fit in time for 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Rabada had earlier raised concerns about his presence in the mega event after being called back mid-way during his campaign with Delhi in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a stiff back.

However, South Africa's team doctor Mohammed Moosajee allayed fears that Rabada would miss the marquee event.

“With KG‚ we are extra cautious because of two reasons.He had a back issue that kept him out of the game for a protracted amount of time," Moosajee said.

The Proteas team manager further said that Rabada is a very crucial member of the squad and, therefore, they are managing his rehab and his return very carefully.

“Secondly‚ there’s his importance in the squad‚ so we’re managing his rehab and his return to play very carefully.The anticipated recovery period for KG’s injury is two to three weeks and we are hopeful he’ll make a full recovery to be part of the World Cup squad," Moosajee added.

South Africa will kickstart their campaign at the 2019 ICC World Cup against England on May 30.