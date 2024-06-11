Shoaib Malik Demads Resignation From From Babar Azam After Defeat Against India In T20 World Cup 2024

The cacophony of cheers turned to stunned silence as Pakistan's star-studded batting lineup crumbled in the face of India's fiery bowling attack. In a match billed as the biggest clash of the T20 World Cup 2024, archrivals Pakistan found themselves on the losing end, succumbing to a narrow 6-run defeat at the iconic Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification Scenarios: What All 20 Teams Need To Qualify For Super 8? Check Details



Batting Debacle Unveils Cracks



With a modest target of 121 runs, Pakistan's chase seemed well within their grasp, especially with the formidable opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. However, the Indian bowlers had other plans, exposing vulnerabilities in Pakistan's batting approach that left fans and experts alike questioning their tactics.



Malik Unleashes Fury



In the aftermath of the disappointing loss, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik didn't mince words, directing his ire towards captain Babar Azam. Malik's scathing remarks echoed through the cricketing world, igniting a heated debate over Babar's leadership and the team's future direction.



"I have been saying for a long time, please leave captaincy. You are a class player, and you will only be able to show your class when you do not have additional responsibilities on you. If Babar stays away from captaincy, it will be good for him," Malik thundered.



Captaincy Conundrum



Malik's call for Babar to relinquish the captaincy stems from his belief that the added pressures of leadership are hindering Babar's batting prowess. Once hailed as a modern-day batting genius, Babar's recent performances have been overshadowed by tactical missteps and questionable decision-making on the field.



"If as a leader and a batter, your brain doesn't kick in in these sorts of situations, when will it?" Malik questioned, his voice laced with frustration.

Rebuilding for Glory



Malik's critique didn't stop there; he advocated for a complete overhaul of Pakistan's T20I core, suggesting that the team's reliance on the same group of players has stagnated their progress. With their T20 World Cup campaign hanging by a thread, Pakistan faces a pivotal juncture – embrace change or risk fading into obscurity.



The Road Ahead



As the dust settles on this heated exchange, Pakistan's cricketing fraternity finds itself at a crossroads. Babar Azam, once the embodiment of Pakistan's batting hopes, now faces the daunting task of silencing his critics and leading his team out of the depths of disappointment.



With crucial matches against Canada and Bangladesh looming, the men in green have little room for error. Will Babar rise to the occasion, or will Pakistan be forced to usher in a new era of leadership? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – the road ahead is paved with challenges that will test the mettle of Pakistan's cricketing giants.