Akmal Recalls How Dhoni and Raina Calmed Him Down During Fight With Ishant

Former Pakistani wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has recently discussed two of his most memorable on-field spats in cricket matches between India and Pakistan. In a podcast, Akmal revealed details about his altercation with Ishant Sharma during a match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in December 2012. Akmal claimed that it was Ishant who initiated the verbal abuse, and he responded in kind. He also shared that Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni played a pivotal role in resolving the situation calmly.

Akmal also recalled a arugment with Gautam Gambhir during an Asia Cup match in 2009. The incident occurred during an appeal for caught-behind, which was given not out. Gambhir made a comment that Akmal believed was directed at him, but it turned out to be a misunderstanding. However, he noted that the atmosphere around India-Pakistan matches can make things more intense.

He then went on to reveal that it was Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni who came in to settle the matter calmly. As quoted by cricket pundit Farid Khan, Akmal said: "Ishant Sharma did hurl abuse, he got all the abuses back too (Ishant ne gaali diya par baad mein usko bhi bohot pada). MS Dhoni was really nice and Suresh Raina came and settled it down. India were losing and it happened in the heat of the moment. Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez played very well, so he was furious."

On-field fights are not uncommon between the two cricket teams, and these two incidents are among the most memorable. However, Akmal stressed that it is important to handle such situations calmly, and the intervention of senior players and officials can prevent things from escalating further.

"It was a complete misunderstanding. It was an Asia Cup match in 2009. Saeed Ajmal bowled, there was an appeal for caught-behind from me. It was given not out. Gambhir said something in a hilarious way, but because of the hype around the India-Pakistan matches...he did not say any cuss words. If I am not wrong, he said that to himself, but I felt it was directed towards me," he said.