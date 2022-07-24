NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

Kamran Akmal's Cousin: Twitter trolls Babar Azam for dropping two simple catches

Sri Lanka finished the opening day’s play at 315 for six in 86 overs. Fans weren’t happy with Babar for dropping two important catches.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is regarded as one of the finest cricketers in the world. However, even the best has to go through bad days in the office. During the second Test against Sri Lanka, Pakistan's skipper dropped two simple catches of Niroshan Dickwella and Angelo Matthews. Dickwella is still batting on 42 while Matthews was dismissed by Nauman Ali on 42. Babar dropped Matthews' catch when he was standing at extra cover. The Pakistan cricketer had to run towards the ball but it was not a tough catch however Dickwella's catch came fast on Babar and he failed to collect it cleanly. 

As soon as Babar dropped two important catches on Day 1 of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, he started trending on Twitter as the cricket fans displayed their disappointment. Here are few tweets - 

