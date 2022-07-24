NewsCricket
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to Watch SL vs PAK Coverage on TV And Online

After winning the first Test by chasing down a massive target, Pakistan will be pumped up when they take on Sri Lanka in the 1st Test. Babar Azam's side will be a confident unit when they take the field in the 2nd Test at the beautiful Galle International Stadium on July 24 (Sunday) and will aim at making a clean sweep in the series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will hope they do not concede another Test match from a winning position. It would be a big day for their former captain Angelo Mathews, who will become the 6th Sri Lankan ever to play 100 Tests. 

Their bowling department will also have to step up to deliver the goods. They could not bowl Pakistan out in the 2nd innings, which led to the visitors chase down the target with ease. Sri Lankans are going through a tough time as a country and by winning the match, the cricketers can bring a smile back on the faces of theur fellow countrymen.

All you need to know about LIVE stream and TV broadcast details of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test match. 

 When will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test will start?

The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will start from July 24, Sunday.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test be played?

The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test begin?

The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan second Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) second Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan second Test match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

