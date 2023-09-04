Kandy Weather Update India Vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Will Team India’s 2nd Match Get Washed Out Due To Rain

India Vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Weather Update: The wet weather in Sri Lanka in the month of September is proving to be a major cause of concern in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. On Saturday, the big clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy was washed out without a ball being bowled in the second innings.

Now the prediction for the second match in Kandy – between Rohit Sharma’s Team India and Nepal is not looking too bright either. According to the MET department, there will be 100 per cent cloud cover over Kandy when captains Rohit Sharma and Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel head out for the toss at 230pm IST. The humidity is expected to be around 80 per cent with temperature around 27 degrees and there is 71 per cent chance of rain.





In the evening, the humidity will increase to around 96 per cent with 100 per cent cloud cover. The Met department is predicting showers along with thunderstorms in Kandy on Monday evening.

Will Team India qualify for Super 4 if match is washed out?

Indian cricket fans will be wondering if Rohit Sharma’s side will be able qualify for the Super 4 stage if the match gets washed out. If India and Nepal are forced to share one point each from the contest, then India will qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage.

India have 1 point from 1 match and will have 2 points from 2 matches while Nepal will only have 1 point from 2 matches after losing by 238 runs to hosts Pakistan in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Multan last week.

Nepal can only qualify for the Super 4 if they can somehow defeat India in match No. 5 of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. In that scenario, Nepal will have 2 points and Team India will bow out of the tournament with just 1 point.

If Team India defeat Nepal on Monday, they will automatically join Pakistan in the Super 4 stage with 3 points from 2 matches. If Pakistan and India both reach the Super 4 stage, they are set to face off again on Sunday (September 10) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, even that venue could be changed as Colombo has been witnessing torrential rain over the last few days.