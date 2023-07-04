Kane Williamson Melts Hearts With Adorable Video Playing Cricket With Daughter Amid Injury Recovery - Watch

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson recently shared a heartwarming video of him playing with his daughter as he continues to recover from injury. Williamson, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture while fielding for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in April, underwent surgery and is currently in the rehabilitation phase. In the video, Williamson was seen playing cricket with his daughter inside their bedroom.

"First competitive game back! Nice to have @graynicolls_ausnz back in hand," wrote Williamson as he shared the video on Instagram. Despite the injury occurring almost four months ago, it remains uncertain when he will return to the field.

The injury has jeopardized Williamson's plans to lead New Zealand in another ODI World Cup. However, he emphasized that he hasn't set a timeline for his return and is taking things week by week.

"I'm just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment," Williamson said. "I'm making progress, but I'm not putting a timeline on anything. I haven't had such a long-term injury before, but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one, so if you look too far ahead, it can probably become a little bit daunting."

He added, "Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate."

Williamson has been New Zealand's top batter in the last two editions of the ODI World Cup, leading his team to the finals. If he fails to travel to India for the ICC World Cup later this year, it will be a significant blow to the Blackcaps.