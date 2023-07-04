Who is Chris Sole, Scotland's Bowler Breathing Fire In ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers?

In the exciting world of cricket, there are always players who capture the imagination of fans and pundits alike. In the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers, one name has been making waves and drawing attention with his incredible pace and fiery deliveries. That name is Christopher Barclay Sole, the Scottish cricketer who is rapidly gaining a reputation as the fastest bowler in the tournament.

Born on 27th February 1994, Chris Sole made his mark in the cricketing world when he made his first-class debut in the 2015-17 ICC Intercontinental Cup. Taking on the United Arab Emirates on 9th August 2016, Sole showcased his skills and marked the beginning of an exciting career. A few days later, on 16th August 2016, he made his One Day International (ODI) debut against the same opposition in the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League Championship.

Chris Sole has some pace pic.twitter.com/g3QSZKyrNN — Joel Heritage (@joalhe1997) July 4, 2023

Sole's journey continued to unfold, and he soon made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Scotland against Oman on 19th January 2017 in the 2017 Desert T20 Challenge. Hailing from a sporting family, with his father David playing rugby union for Scotland and his brother Tom also representing Scotland in cricket, it's clear that Chris Sole has the genes for success.

With each passing year, Sole's skills and performances have improved. His consistency and dedication have earned him a spot in Scotland's provisional squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, highlighting his growing reputation as a valuable asset for the national team.

Let's delve into his career stats to understand the impact he has had on the game. In ODIs, Sole has played 28 matches, taking 50 wickets at an average of 23.66. His economy rate of 5.06 demonstrates his ability to control the flow of runs while consistently threatening the batsmen with his sheer pace. Impressively, his best bowling figures in ODIs stand at 4 for 27, showcasing his ability to dismantle opposition batting line-ups. In T20Is, Sole has made appearances in 8 matches, picking up 5 wickets at an average of 58.60. Although the sample size is relatively small, his potential and raw talent are evident, and he has proven himself as a valuable asset in the shortest format of the game.

Sole's contributions extend beyond the international arena. In domestic cricket, he has played 3 first-class matches and 32 List A matches, leaving his mark with both bat and ball. His passion and commitment to the game are evident in his numbers, and his ability to consistently contribute to his team's success makes him a valuable asset. While Sole's prowess as a bowler is widely recognized, he has also showcased glimpses of his batting abilities. With a career-high score of 21 in first-class matches and 17 in List A matches, he has proven to be a handy lower-order batsman, capable of contributing valuable runs when the team needs them the most.