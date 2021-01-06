Kane Williamson's New Zealand crushes Pakistan, seal no 1 Test rankings

Christchurch: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Wednesday scripted history as they became world No 1 Test team for the first time. The achievement came after New Zealand's crushing win (an innings and 176 runs) against Pakistan in the second Test in Hagley Oval and with this, the Blackcaps also completed a 2-0 whitewash.

The Kiwis started the year with a commanding 2-0 win over Virat Kohli & co. Getting back to the sport after a forced Covid-19 hiatus, New Zealand defeated West Indies 2-0 at home and maintained the same tempo against Pakistan.

Williamson, who has been playing the anchor role for Kiwis, once again grabbed the headlines in the second Test. The Kiwi skipper smashed a double century. He found great support from Kyle Jamieson with the ball, as the 6 ft 8-inch all-rounder finished the contest with 11 wickets.

The win also pushed the Black Caps firmly into contention for one of two berths in June’s inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

"Even though the result on paper was very much in our favour, we know that when you are playing quality opposition, it’s the small margins," Williamson, who was adjudged player-of-the-series, said after the win. "We won those small margins and had a bit of luck go our way as well."

Brief scores: PAK: 297/10, 186/10 | NZ: 659/6 declared