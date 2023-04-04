Breaking: Kane Williamson's Replacement Announced, Dasun Shanaka Set To Join Gujarat Titans In IPL 2023

Dasun Shanaka has been selected by Gujarat Titans (GT) as a replacement for Kane Williamson in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. During the opening match of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 31st March 2023, Williamson suffered a right leg injury while attempting to catch the ball at the boundary.

Shanaka, who is Sri Lanka's white-ball captain, is an explosive middle-order batsman and also bowls right-arm seam. In the recent T20I series in India, he was in exceptional form, scoring 124 runs in three innings at an impressive strike rate of 187 and an average of 62.00. He was also the top scorer for Sri Lanka in the subsequent ODI series, accumulating 121 runs in three innings. Shanaka was signed for his base price of INR 50 lakh and will be playing his debut season in TATA IPL.

