Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Big Blow For KKR And Team India As Star Batsman Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 And WTC Final

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer will miss the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June due to a back injury. ESPNcricinfo has reported that the Kolkata Knight Riders' full-time captain will travel overseas to undergo surgery on his injured back, and is expected to be out of action for at least three months before he can resume training.

Iyer's injury is an impinged nerve caused by a bulged disc in the lower back area on the right side. He has been struggling with the injury since returning from the Bangladesh series in December 2022. Despite taking about six injections, Iyer continued to experience discomfort which ruled him out of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka in January and the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in February. However, he returned to play the following two Tests of the Australia series but did not bat in the first innings of the final Test in Ahmedabad and was eventually ruled out of the match.

After seeking guidance from medical experts, Iyer was ruled out of the first half of the IPL season. There were hopes that he would return for the second half of the season, but he has been unable to train at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, where he is undergoing rehab under the care of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical staff. Iyer's absence from the IPL has led to Nitish Rana being named interim captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2023 season. However, Iyer's injury means that he will not be available for selection for India's WTC final in June.

It is a major blow for both the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Indian cricket team, as Iyer is a vital player for both teams. However, Iyer needs to prioritize his health and take the necessary time to recover fully from his injury.