Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and others reminisce India's 1983 World Cup victory on its 37th anniversary

It was on this day in 1983 when Kapil Dev-led India defeated defending champions West Indies to lift their maiden ICC World Cup trophy. 37 years later, the sports fraternity has come in unison to remember India's 43-run victory at the Lord's cricket ground.

From the then skipper Kapil Dev to Ravi Shastri, all took to their official Twitter handle to reminisce the historic victory.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Dev shared a picture of him lifting the World Cup trophy and said that this day will never be forgotten.

“37 years to a day that will never be forgotten," he captioned the post.

Shastri too shared two pictures from India's maiden World Cup victory and said that on this day in 1983, the country became world champions and changed the face of the Indian cricket.

"#ThisDayThatYear On 25th June in 1983, we believed and we became – World Champions and changed the face of #Cricket in #India once and for all. @therealkapildev @ICC @cricketworldcup," he tweeted along with the picture.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also remembered India's first-ever World Cup win on its 37th anniversary.

"#OnThisDay in 1983, Lord's - History created! #TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev won the World Cup after beating the mighty West Indies #TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman shared a picture of Kapil Dev receiving the World Cup trophy and said that the win inspired him to dream big and also enhanced his love for the game as a 9-year-old.

"37 years today since the historic day at Lords when Kapil Paaji lifted the 1983 World Cup. As a 9 year old, it inspired me to dream big and enhanced my love for the game. Incredible day which inspired a whole generation. Thank you Team 83," Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Former Indian cricketer and member of 1983 World Cup-winning team Kirti Azad said that it was a dream come true to be a part of the country's maiden victory at the prestigious event.

"What a day that was. A dream come true. Koi lauta de mere Beete hue din. 25th June, 1983 when we won the #CricketWorldCup83 for the very first time.@therealkapildev @RaviShastriOfc @SGanguly99 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @BCCI @sardesairajdeep," he tweeted.

What a day that was. A dream come true.

Koi lauta de mere Beete hue din.

25th June, 1983 when we won the #CricketWorldCup83 for the very first time.

Former bowler Madan Lal also remembered the historic event by posting a picture of the entire team

He tweeted,"Class of 83 .37 years and still counting !!25th june 1983 .@therealkapildev @KirtiAzaad @RaviShastriOfc."

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, wrote that the national team's triumph at the showpiece event changed the cricketing landscape in the the country.

"Today 37 years ago, changed the cricketing landscape in India. Thank you @therealkapildev and team for making the game a career for many of us today. Deeply indebted," Ashwin tweeted.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina tweeted, "One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket. This win inspired India's future generations to dream big! 37 years to this glory of #WorldCup1983 @therealkapildev."

One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket This win inspired India's future generations to dream big!

West Indies won the toss and opted to field first against India.

Except Krishnamachari Srikkanth (38) and Sandeep Patil (29), none of the other batsmen managed to contribute much to their side's innings as India were bundled out for 183 runs inside 54.4 overs.

For West Indies, Sir Andy Roberts was pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 32, while Malcolm Marshall, Larry Gomes and Michael Holding all bagged two wickets each.Joel Garner also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, India came up with superb bowling performance to bundle out West Indies cheaply for 140 runs inside 52 overs.

Mohinder Amarnath finished with brilliant figures of three for 12, followed by Madan Lal's three for 31.

While Balwinder Sandhu also bagged two wickets, Kapil Dev and Roger Binny chipped in with a wicket each to help India emerge victorious.