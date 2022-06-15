Kapil Dev SLAMS Sanju Samson for THIS reason

1983 World Cup-winning captain of India, Kapil Dev has always been expressive about whether he's impressed with the current young generation of Indian cricketers or is disappointed by them. With the T20 World Cup coming up later this year in Australia, India have four major options of who they want behind the stumps. With players like Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and veteran Dinesh Karthik available, it will be an interesting affair who gets to play in the World Cup playing XI.

Out of the four contentions, India legend Kapil Dev expressed that he is disappointed with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson as he has not been performing upto the mark. Dev meant Sanju possesses a lot more quality than his recent performances justify.

India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2022

"To be honest, if I have to pick a better wicketkeeper between the three (Karthik, Ishan and Samson), I would say they're almost at the same level. I can't say there is much difference. But in terms of batting, each one is better than the other. On a given day, all three can win the match for India on their own accord. If you speak of Wriddhiman (Saha), I would say he is a better batter among the three but the remaining are far superior batsmen. I am extremely upset with Sanju Samson. He is so talented. But the guy scores in 1-2 matches and then fails. Has no consistency," Kapil Dev told to Uncut.

Samson has been given several opportunities in the Indian jersey but he hasn't delivered. In his 13 T20Is for India, Samson has scored 174 runs without a single half-century. However, Samson has been impressive with his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring 484 and 458 runs in his last two seasons.