PSL 2022

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No. 6 at National Stadium, Karachi, 8:00 PM IST January 30

 Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalanders in Match No 6 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday (January 30). Karachi Kings have plenty of issues to deal with at the moment. They have lost two back-to-back games and would be looking to register their first win of the season. Their batting needs to come good as in the last two games, it is the batting which has been the major worry. 

(Source: Twitter)

Lahore Qalanders lost a close game despite making more than 200 against Multan Sultans. Their bowling did not step up, and as a result, they hade to face defeat. Shaheen Afridi's side will be itching to come back strongly against Babar's men. 

Match Details:

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 6

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: January 30th at 7:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

Pitch Report:

The players are well aware of the conditions as they have already played matches before and they just need to apply their skills. Batting will become much easier as the game goes on and whoever wins the toss should bowl first.

Probable Playing XIs for KAR vs LAH:

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Taha, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Joe Clarke, Babar Azam (c), Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Nabi, David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Imran

