KAR vs MUL PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans In Karachi, 730PM IST, March 3

The stage is prepared for the showdown between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024. This clash will unfold at Karachi's National Stadium, where the hosts are determined to avenge their prior loss.

In the 3rd match of PSL 2024, Multan Sultans clinched victory against Karachi Kings by a margin of 55 runs. The standout performer of the evening was South African batsman Reeza Hendricks, whose unbeaten 79 off 54 balls proved pivotal in securing the win for his team.

In recent matches, Karachi Kings' seasoned campaigner Shoaib Malik has struggled to find his form with the bat, taking 20 deliveries to notch just 12 runs against Quetta Gladiators. Similar difficulties arose in clashes against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi earlier in the tournament.

Despite these setbacks, the 42-year-old is expected to maintain his position in the Karachi Kings' playing XI for their upcoming match against Multan Sultans.

Captain Shan Masood will persist in his role as opener alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert. Shoaib Malik is set to anchor the middle-order, supported by James Vince, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, and emerging Pakistani talent Irfan Khan.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan

Batters: James Vince, Shan Masood, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali

KAR vs MUL Squads

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Anwar Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Leus du Plooy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Reeza Hendricks, Usman Khan (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, David Willey, Abbas Afridi, Ali Majid, Yasir Khan, Dawid Malan, Olly Stone, Johnson Charles, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shahzad.