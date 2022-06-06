हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranji Trophy 2022

KAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KAR vs UP Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal at Alur, Karnataka, 9:30 AM IST June 6 to 10
Karnataka batter Manish Pandey. (Source: Twitter)

A star-studded Karnataka batting line-up comprising Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey and till recently India’s opener Mayank Agarwal gives the team a menacing look but they will be up against a quality seam attack from Uttar Pradesh that has stars Mohsin Khan and Yash Dayal in their ranks in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals beginning in Alur on Monday (June 6).

If Karnataka’s batting has a scary look, the bowling is a bit thin on quality compared to the days when R Vinay Kumar, Srinath Aravind and Abhimanyu Mithun would run through opposition sides. Often the reserve pacer in that line-up, Ronit More is now the leader of the attack and it will be interesting as to how he counters the likes of Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath and Priyam Garg. The match will be played at Alur (1) ground.

Match Details

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Venue: Alur, Karnataka

Date & Time: June 6 to 10 at 9:30 AM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Disney+ Hotstar website and app

KAR vs UP Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: B Sharath

Batters: Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Akshdeep Nath

All-rounders: R Samarth, Karan Sharma

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Jasmer Dhankar, Ankit Rajpoot

Captain: R Samarth

Vice-Captain: Karan Sharma

KAR vs UP Probable Playing XI

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair,  Manish Pandey (c), Sharath BR (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prasidh Krishna

Uttar Pradesh: Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Aaqib Khan, Jasmer Dhankhar

