Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2023 in India?

Match 2 of the Pakistan Super League, 2023 will be played between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi on February 14 at National Stadium, Karachi. Imad Wasim and Babar Azam will captain the teams. The PSL season 8 comprises 6 teams - Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators, playing a total of 34 matches from February 13 to March 19. Check out the KK vs PZ Dream11 team, top picks, probable playing XI, and LIVE Streaming details before the match.

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2nd Match

Date and Time: February 14, 7:00 PM

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023 Live Streaming Details

The PSL 2023 kicks off with Multan Sultans hosting Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday, followed by Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi at 7:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM PKT respectively. Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will broadcast the match Live in India, and SonyLiv app, website, and JioTV will provide Live streaming. In Pakistan, A Sports, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports will broadcast the match Live, while Live streaming will be available on Daraz app, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023 Pitch Report

This is a flat track, but the pacers can get some movement in the initial overs of the first innings. The pitch gets a little slow as the match progresses, and the spinners have a big part to play in the middle overs.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Imad Wasim

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Muhammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Andrew Tye

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023 Predicted XIs

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Jimmy Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Salman Irshad