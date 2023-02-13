Pakistan Super League 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and Where to Watch PSL 2023 in India?

The 8th edition of Pakistan Super League, the country's top T20 tournament, will commence on February 13th in Multan. The first match will see last year's finalists, Lahore Qalandars led by fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, and Multan Sultans, captained by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, facing off against each other. This year's tournament has once again attracted a number of top-notch players from across the world and is expected to be a thrilling competition.

Six teams will participate in the tournament including Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators. These teams will compete against each other in 34 matches from February 13th to March 19th, with the winner taking home the top prize. Each of these six teams has won the tournament at least once before, and it will be exciting to see which team comes out on top this year.

Where will the PSL 2023 matches take place?



The PSL 2023 matches will be held in Multan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi as per the announcement made by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Which channel will broadcast PSL 2023 matches live in India?



The PSL 2023 matches will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Six TV channels in India.

Which OTT platform will stream PSL 2023 matches live in India?

The PSL 2023 matches will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Full Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partially replacing Rashid Khan), Shane Dadswell (replacement for Harry Brook), Kusal Mendis (partially replacing Jordan Cox)

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (Captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partially replacing Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partially replacing James Vince)

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partially replacing Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partially replacing Mujeeb ur Rahman)

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (C), Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell (partial/full replacement for Adil Rashid), Izharulhaq Naveed (partial replacement for David Miller)

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)