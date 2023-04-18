Watch: Kaviya Maran's Reaction To Aiden Markram's Diving Catch To Dismiss Suryakuamar Yadav Goes Viral

The ongoing IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) saw a flurry of wickets after the dismissal of Ishan Kishan. Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat after Kishan’s departure and started his innings aggressively, hitting a six on just his second delivery over the deep square on the on-side. However, his aggression was short-lived as he got out in the very next ball.

What a catch by Aiden Markram - He leads by example.



Incredible, Aiden Markram! pic.twitter.com/Uq7XgbayJ7 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 18, 2023

After smashing a six in just his second delivery, Suryakumar Yadav got out on the very next ball as he chipped the ball to the left of mid-off. A flying Aiden Markram was seen taking an acrobatic catch to dismiss Yadav. Later in the match, Markram showed his fielding prowess once again by taking another catch, displaying his athletic abilities and agility on the field. The video of SRH co-owner Kaviya Maran celebrating after Markram took a spectacular catch went viral on the internet.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. While Sunrisers remained unchanged, Mumbai Indians had one change in their line-up, with Behrendorff replacing Jansen.

"Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. No change in the 16. We'll see how conditions play out and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It's about guys exploring options and trusting them," said SRH skipper Aiden Markram at the toss.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said: "We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We've to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well in the last game. He's okay to go now."

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Substitutes: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Philips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Substitutes: Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod