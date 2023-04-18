MS Dhoni Almost Hits Deepak Chahar With Bat In Chennai's Dugout, Scared CSK Pacer's Video Goes Viral - Watch

A video of MS Dhoni swinging his bat in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dugout just moments before he went out to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore has gone viral on the internet. While it was a routine practice for Dhoni, it seemed like he was unaware of the fact that Deepak Chahar, a CSK pacer who was sitting out due to an injury, was nearby. Chahar had to quickly move aside to avoid getting hit by Dhoni's bat swing.

Dhoni came to bat with just two balls left in the CSK innings and scored one run off one ball, contributing to the team's mammoth total of 226 for 6.

Chahar has been prone to injuries in recent times and was forced to sit out of the match against RCB due to an injury. He had also been injured in the match against Mumbai Indians earlier in the IPL 2023 after bowling just one over. Former India coach Ravi Shastri criticized Chahar for his frequent injuries, stating that it is unfair on everyone, including the team and captains.

Although Dhoni's bat swing almost hit Chahar, it was merely an accidental incident. Dhoni is known for his pre-match routines and rituals, and swinging his bat is just one of them. As for Chahar, his frequent injuries have been a cause of concern for CSK and his fans, and it remains to be seen how he will recover and contribute to the team's campaign in the rest of the IPL 2023 season.