Kavya Maran is back: Sunrisers Hyderabad fans can't keep calm as they buy England's Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 cr in IPL 2023 auction- Check
Mayank Agarwal was also bought by SRH for Rs 8.25 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran is one of the most talked about IPL franchise owners in the tournament. The SRH owner started the IPL 2023 auction on high by picking England batsman Harry Brook for their highest price ever at Rs 13.25 cr. Interestingly, the 2016 champions did not bid on Kane Williamson who was the first player to be sold in this auction. He went to Gujarat Titans for base price. SRH also bough Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 cr.
Here's how fans reacted to Kavya Maran's strategies in IPL 2023 auction -
This is Kavya maran's masterclass ___ — Aravind (@DEVIL_VK18) December 23, 2022
Kavya Showing off their 40cr purse #IPL2023Auction #sunrisershyderabad #KavyaMaran pic.twitter.com/4mwbVKi1VE — Vibs (@Vaibhav_m85) December 23, 2022
Idk man CSK should try to buy Kavya Maran for the next IPL auction. — Heisenberg _ (@internetumpire) December 23, 2022
Kavya Maran has the money! Where is Preity...namma as always mixture dan
#IPL2023Auction — kaapiccino (@kaapi_ccino) December 23, 2022
Kavya Maran swagger _ — red hot chili peppers bf (@_SolitaryWeeper) December 23, 2022
KavyaMaran _ pic.twitter.com/dYAoQ4pW1R — Abhi (@Yarig_helona) December 23, 2022
#IPL2023Auction #sunrisershyderabad #KavyaMaran pic.twitter.com/2MUAb6Mllx — @realybose (@UrstruelyBose) December 23, 2022
#KavyaMaran again ! pic.twitter.com/giX9Vg44S1 — Nomadic !! (@ShammiTu) December 23, 2022
#KavyaMaran Today ___#SRH pic.twitter.com/Y6BfI5k5od— Dasaradhi #CBN (@Das9official) December 23, 2022
#IPL2023Auction _
Watching IPL _ Auction only for #Kavya ____baby
Coz she is Kalanithi Maran Daughter #Jailer Producer so that's why _ Vera onnum Illango_ pic.twitter.com/2o29JK4lcI — Dr.A@z!__K@$$!m (@AazimKassim) December 23, 2022
Today's richest people in india #IPL2023Auction _#PreityZinta #KavyaMaran pic.twitter.com/jYYzS3h5dn — ___________i_n____ (@M416Str) December 23, 2022
Kavya Maran Says Hii.. pic.twitter.com/nzmKDgAKDr — Mohit (@cric8holic) December 23, 2022
Kavya Fans attendance please....@KavyaMaran
#IPL2023Auction #IPLAuction #IPL2023 #IPLUPDATE #iplauction2023 #srh #MSDhoni #MSDhoni_ pic.twitter.com/6O7ZYz12SX— GreatIndianNewz (@GreatIndianNewz) December 23, 2022
Kavya Maran is Lubb__#srh_ipl_forever #srh #Orangearmy #ReadyToRise pic.twitter.com/JZHXd9YGZg — SunRisers (FP) _ (@srh_ipl_forever) December 23, 2022
Let's remember who she is on this Auction day !!
KAVYA MARAN __#IPLAuction #IPL2023Auction #SRH #OrangeArmy #AuctionStar pic.twitter.com/rFmmiHAXFK — SunRisers Hyderabad Trends _ (@TrendsSRH) December 23, 2022
