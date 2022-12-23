Kavya Maran is back: Sunrisers Hyderabad fans can't keep calm as they buy England's Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 cr in IPL 2023 auction- Check

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran is one of the most talked about IPL franchise owners in the tournament. The SRH owner started the IPL 2023 auction on high by picking England batsman Harry Brook for their highest price ever at Rs 13.25 cr. Interestingly, the 2016 champions did not bid on Kane Williamson who was the first player to be sold in this auction. He went to Gujarat Titans for base price. SRH also bough Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 cr.

