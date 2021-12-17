हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KBC 13

KBC 13: Host Amitabh Bachchan smashes six off Harbhajan Singh with Irfan Pathan on commentary, Watch

In a promo of the episode shared by Irfan Pathan on his social media account, the former India all-rounder is seen doing commentary with Harbhajan Singh bowling to the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. 

KBC 13: Host Amitabh Bachchan smashes six off Harbhajan Singh with Irfan Pathan on commentary, Watch
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan (left) with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 13. (Source: Twitter)

Cricket fans in India are in for a delight as Friday’s (December 17) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 will witness Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh will be seen trying their luck on the popular game show. This is the second time in this season that two cricketers will be appearing on KBC 13 with former India captain and present Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly taking part with former India opener Virender Sehwag.

In a promo of the episode shared by Pathan on his social media account, the former India all-rounder is seen doing commentary with Harbhajan Singh bowling to the Bollywood legend. “We have bowled to many legends over our career and we want to bowl to another one,” Pathan said.

Harbhajan is handed a soft ball to bowl at Amitabh, who is prepared to face it with a bat. Irfan turns commentator and teases Harbhajan by telling that Amitabh is going to beat him. “Harbhajan Singh ke haath mein gend, badi pitai hone waali hai Amitabh Bachchan ke haath se (Harbhajan Singh has the ball and will be defeated in the hands of Amitabh Bachchan),” he says, leaving Harbhajan stumped.

Watch the promo of the KBC 13 episode here…

As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler throws the ball, Amitabh hits a six. “Yay! Six runs!" announces Amitabh before joining the duo for rejoicing. They also break into an impromptu bhangra session.

The last episode of KBC 13 will see Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan appearing as special guests. It will be out on Friday. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukriya’ week is airing on Sony Entertainment Television.

